Dad urges doctors to consider their words after son falls from Eastbourne cliffs

A man fell from Eastbourne cliffs after battling a ‘debilitating ear condition’, an inquest heard.

Taiwo Asgill, 31, died after suffering injuries in a fall from height on June 11, 2019.

An inquest into his death, held in Hastings on Tuesday (October 15), heard Mr Asgill, from Dagenham, had been suffering from Eustachian tube dysfunction in his left ear, causing him considerable pain.

Assistant coroner for East Sussex Christopher Wilkinson described the condition as ‘debilitating’.

In the space of two and a half years, Mr Asgill underwent eight operations – some he paid for privately – which managed to clear his right ear.

However, after his final operation, his doctor told him there was nothing more they could do but offer him behavioural therapy.

Speaking at his inquest, Mr Asgill’s father Ola said: “He would say ‘life is not worth living’.

“He was determined about getting his condition fixed. He felt this doctor was able to fix his right ear so why couldn’t he fix his left ear.

“I just want to say that the doctor said there’s nothing more he could do and he had done everything for him – this might have tipped him over the edge. I should have told him we will keep trying as long as possible.

“Maybe (the doctor) didn’t realise the significance of what he was saying. If his ear was not fixed, he did not want to go on continue living.”

The inquest heard Mr Asgill travelled by train to Eastbourne from Dagenham on June 11.

He was seen by a man who was taking pictures on the cliffs at approximately 5.30pm.

The same man reported seeing what he believed to be a body at the foot of the cliffs and called for an ambulance.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and took Mr Asgill to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, by air ambulance. Despite attempts, Mr Asgill was pronounced dead.

Mr Wilkinson returned a conclusion of suicide.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.