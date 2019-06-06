D-Day flypast in pictures

Eastbourne veterans were among the thousands of people who gathered on Beachy Head to see the D-Day flypast on Wednesday (June 5).
More than 25 vintage Second World War planes – including Dakotas and Spitfires – appeared across the skyline shortly after 5pm, a little later than scheduled after taking off from Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. All photos by Jon Rigby.
