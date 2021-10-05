Cyclist taken to hospital following taxi collision

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a taxi in Eastbourne.

The incident happened on Friday, October 1, with Sussex Police and the ambulance service attending the scene.

A police spokesperson said, “Police responded to a request by South East Coast Ambulance Service to attend Seaside, Eastbourne on Friday, October 1 at 9.25am following a collision between a bicycle and a taxi.

Sussex Police. Picture from Glew-Deval Jeremy SUS-211003-192626001

“Officers attended and the female cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”