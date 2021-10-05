Cyclist taken to hospital following taxi collision
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a taxi in Eastbourne.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 3:22 pm
The incident happened on Friday, October 1, with Sussex Police and the ambulance service attending the scene.
A police spokesperson said, “Police responded to a request by South East Coast Ambulance Service to attend Seaside, Eastbourne on Friday, October 1 at 9.25am following a collision between a bicycle and a taxi.
“Officers attended and the female cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.