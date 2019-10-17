Crawborough runner to tackle one of the UK’s ‘most challenging marathons’ for NHS charity

A Crowborough man is set to take on a marathon challenge to raise funds for a NHS charity.

Bob Cook is preparing to run the Eastbourne Beachy Head Marathon, one of the biggest off-road marathons in the UK, later this month.

The marathon, which will take place next Saturday (October 26) follows a route which goes along the Cuckmere Valley, Seven Sisters, Friston Forest and Beachy Head.

It will be the first marathon for Bob, who has only been running for a yearand a half after taking up the sport to help lose weight and get fitter.

Bob said: “I took on running as part of a way to change my lifestyle. When I started I couldn’t even run 400 metres so it’s ironic to think that in a short space of time I’m now taking on one of UK’s most challenging marathons.”

Funds will support the dedicated charity for the Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust where Bob works as head of strategy and system integration. The Trust manages Crowborough Birth Centre and Tunbridge Wells Hospital.

To date, Bob has raised nearly £500.

Donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/robert-cookmaidstoneandtunbridgewellshospital.