Couple’s diamond celebration

An Eastbourne couple are celebrating 60 happy years of marriage.

Peter and Evelyn Weston will enjoy their diamond wedding anniversary with their family.

SUS-190529-142735001

The couple were married 60 years ago today, May 3 1959, at St George’s Church in Camberwell.

Peter and Evelyn both had the travel bug and have spent their most of their married life travelling the world.

There love of travel came about during Peter’s career in the Armed Forces.

After many years of living abroad, they finally settled permanently in Eastbourne fifteen years ago.

They continue to live here happily today.

Christopher Weston, Peter and Evelyn’s son, contacted the Herald about his parents said, “They are now surrounded by three children and six grandchildren, all of whom love them very much.”