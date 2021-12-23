Councils in Lewes and Wealden gain more than £1 million to tackle homelessness

The Homelessness Prevention Grant from the government is being made available to local authorities in 2022/23 to deliver services to prevent and tackle homelessness.

The grant was announced by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities this week (December 21).

The total grant comes to £316 million and will support households in England who are homeless or at risk of losing their home.

Homelessness Prevention Grant in Lewes and Wealden

Wealden is set to receive £545,888 and Lewes will get £520,141. Funding was allocated based on local homelessness needs in individual areas.

According to the government, councils will use the funding to help people find a new home, get help with evictions, or move into temporary accommodation.

The fund also includes £5.8 million for those forced into homelessness by domestic abuse.

Eddie Hughes MP, minister for Rough Sleeping, said, “I have seen first-hand the devastation of those who come face to face with homelessness, and my heart goes out to anyone in this situation.

“The support we are announcing today is going directly to communities that need it most.