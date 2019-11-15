Could you help entertain guests at Rotary’s annual Alone at Christmas event?

An entertainer is being sought to bring a Christmas Day smile to the faces of dozens of people who would otherwise spend the day alone.

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne is again planning its hugely popular annual party at Our Lady of Ransom and is in need of a versatile entertainer – ideally a volunteer keyboard player who is also a singer.

Each year the club provides lunch and entertainment for up to 100 people who would otherwise spend the day alone. Lunch is followed by tea and Christmas cake – and party entertainment.

Entertainer Ricky Desmond, who has filled the slot for many years, is having to step down and the club is seeking a musician to step into his shoes.

Bob Hamblyn, event manager and Rotarian, said, “For countless years, Ricky has given up his Christmas Day as our resident musician.

“We are truly grateful for his support and his professional talent. He will be a very hard act to follow.”

In seeking a successor, the club is ideally hoping for a musician who can preferably make the party an annual commitment, in return for a donation to a favoured charity or a modest fee. They would also need to have their own PA system.

Any entertainer interested should contact Bob Hamblyn by email at Rotaryaloneac@btinternet.com or call 01323 725462.

The Christmas party runs from 1pm until 4pm. There is no charge and free transport can be laid on for Eastbourne, Willingdon or Polegate residents.

The Rotary Club is also appealing for volunteers minibus and car drivers – call 07766 798773 if you can help.

If you would like to attend the Alone at Christmas event or have a friend or neighbour you know will be spending the day alone click here