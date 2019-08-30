Could you give an older cat a home? An Eastbourne cat adoption centre has put out an appeal

Young cats are crowding adoption centres nationwide but a centre in Eastbourne is appealing for cat lovers to consider felines of all ages.

Cats Protection’s Eastbourne Adoption Centre currently has over 60 cats in care varying in age from a week to 13 years and as fast as their cats are being adopted, more are coming into care.

Just under 23 percent of the centre’s cats are considered ‘mature’ at seven years old or over and 32 percent are under six months, meaning there is a potential cat for every owner.

Mandy Clarke, adoption centre manager, said, “We have such a variety of cats currently in care that we really do have a cat for everyone. Robyn, at the younger end of the spectrum is just a year old and initially very shy, needing lots of patience and a gentle approach. She’s such a pretty little cat, and looks as if she has borrowed her tail as she is mostly white but has a tabby tail!

“Originally a stray, Robyn is getting used to her first ever home. She likes to wait for her fosterers to return from work and creeps out to say hello and find out whether her there are any treats for her. She loves playing and scampers around chasing after toys or hiding tiny pretend mice so she can enjoy finding them later.

“Robyn is getting braver each day, we feel that a quiet, peaceful home with a large garden and warm outdoor shelter where she can settle at first then choose to come in if she wishes would suit her best. She may never be a cat who enjoys strokes or cuddles but her adorable character will make her a lovely addition to an understanding home.”

Visit www.cats.org.uk/eastbourne.