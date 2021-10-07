Coronation Street actor will read out entries for Eastbourne writing competition

Brian Capron (right) with Anderida Writers chairman Tony Flood SUS-210710-151554001

Brian Capron and Susan Thacker will be guests for the competition, which is taking place in the Garden Suite of the Hydro Hotel on Tuesday (October 11) at 7.30pm.

There will be cash prizes – £60 for the winner of the short story section and £50 for the poetry section.

Other prizes include afternoon teas for two at the Langham Hotel, Hydro Hotel, and Haberdasher’s Kitchen on the first floor of Close & Hamblin.

Café Old Town in Star Road is also offering a lunchtime treat for two and a £20 Waterstones voucher has been donated by competition secretary Francis Wait.