The climate change protest in Eastbourne on Saturday. Picture by Martin Heaps SUS-210711-095428001

COP26 UN global climate summit: Eastbourne groups protest in town for international day of action

People took to the streets in a demonstration yesterday (Saturday, November 6) as part of a global day of action.

By Richard Gladstone
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 10:16 am

The demonstration was organised by the Eastbourne COP26 Coalition, a civil society coalition made of groups and individuals from a range of organisations.

It started at Banker’s Corner in Terminus Road at noon, before marching through town and finishing with speeches and entertainment at 2pm by the Wish Tower Slopes.

Martin Heaps, who was on the march, said: “There were lots of people marching and it was well-received with customers and staff coming out of the shops to applaud.”

The demonstration coincides with the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, which started on October 31 and runs until Friday (November 12) and sees leaders from all over the world meet to discuss climate change.

The climate change protest in Eastbourne on Saturday. Picture by Martin Heaps SUS-210711-095504001

The climate change protest in Eastbourne on Saturday. Picture by Martin Heaps SUS-210711-095342001

The climate change protest in Eastbourne on Saturday. Picture by Martin Heaps SUS-210711-095329001

The climate change protest in Eastbourne on Saturday. Picture by Martin Heaps SUS-210711-095515001

