Concert in aid of Eastbourne DGH Pevensey Ward in memory of popular Barry Cheshire

A popular songwriter from Eastbourne is staging a special fundraising gig in memory of a fan who died from cancer aged 55.

Barry Cheshire was a past chairman of Eastbourne Round Table, and stalwart of Ratton Rangers FC.

Since his death in 2015, Eastbourne Round Table and 41 club friends have organised three football tournaments in his memory, raising more than £13,000 for local charities.

Singer David Ford, whose concerts regularly sell out across the UK and USA, was on the winning side in the last two soccer events.

Now he has agreed to perform at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Saturday (May 18) to continue the fundraising.

All proceeds will go to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, where Barry died, and The Pevensey Ward at Eastbourne’s District General Hospital, which treated him.

Barry’s friend Geoff Fillery said, “He was amazingly popular. He did so much for other people.

“He was a great fan of David’s work. I can remember playing his music in the car and Barry said how good it was.

“He went to see David in concert so it feels appropriate that he should now agree to perform for the night.

“It’s going to be a great evening and we are hoping to raise at least £5,000.

“Ticket sales are going really well but we need to give it that final push to sell-out and make the most of the opportunity David has given us.”

David will be performing songs from Animal Spirits, his latest collection of songs reflecting his career highlights as well as from his previous albums.

He has been a solo singer for 15 years and has also toured the world opening for legends including Elvis Costello, K T Tunstall, Gomez and Ray LaMontagne.

He said, “I’m absolutely delighted to have been asked to stage this event in memory of Barry.

“It’s a great honour and it’s important we raise as much as we can for the hospice and the hospital.”

Tickets cost £16 and are available by calling the box office on 01323 802020 or online at royalhippodome.com.

Visit www.treefellas.org.