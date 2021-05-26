Concern grows for missing Brighton man last seen in March

David Gibson is missing from Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police

David Gibson, also known as ‘Kiwi’, has not been seen or heard from since March 15, 2021, according to police.

He has been reported missing from Brighton but has links to the Eastbourne area, as well as marinas across the south coast, confirmed police.

David is described as 5ft 8ins tall, medium build and with very short, dark hair.

He has a small scar under his mouth and a number of tattoos, including a tribal design on the right side of his neck, a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm featuring clowns and tribal designs, and a star on one wrist.

David also speaks with a New Zealand accent.