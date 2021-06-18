Concern for missing St Leonards teenager last seen 13 days ago

Police said David Ervine, 19, was last seen at home on Saturday, June 5.

David, who is described as white, 6ft 1in and slim, with brown shaved short hair, usually wears a tracksuit, hoodie, cap and trainers and carries a Gucci man bag, police said.

There are no suspicious circumstances, according to police, but his disappearance is out of character, and there is concern for his welfare.

David Ervine. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210618-134550001

He is currently believed to be in the Brighton or Eastbourne areas, police added.