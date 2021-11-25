Concern for missing Seaford woman
A 29-year-old woman has gone missing from Seaford.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 7:06 am
Sophie Griffiths was last seen on Monday (November 22) in Redhill, Surrey and has not been in touch with friends or family since. Police believed she may have travelled to Horley.
She is described by police as white, 5’4” of slim build and with brown mid-length hair worn in a ponytail. When last seen she was wearing a black knee length coat with a furry trim on the hood, blue jeans and black Adidas trainers.
Sussex Police said officers are ‘concerned for her welfare’.
Anyone with information on Sophie’s whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 1288 of 22/11.