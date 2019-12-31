Concern for missing Eastbourne man

Police and family are very concerned for the welfare of Robin Parks, 60, who has been missing from his home in Eastbourne since yesterday morning (Monday, December 30).

Robin, who is described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall and of heavy build, is believed to be depressed at present and left home unexpectedly, police said.

Robin Parks. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-191231-071525001

When last seen he was wearing blue chino trousers, a blue cardigan and black trainers.

If anyone has seen Robin or know where he is, please contact the police right away on 999 or 101, quoting serial 850 of 30/12.