Community centre in Eastbourne to benefit from £1,000 donation

Police said the funds, which were awarded to the Volunteers Network, will go towards enhancing the security of Langney Community Centre and the Etchingham Road and Langney area.

The money was recovered from a police investigation targeting county lines operations and associated violent crimes, according to officers.

Police said PC Pete Clarke worked with the Eastbourne neighbourhood policing team to secure the donation from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF) – a pot of money made up from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.

PC Pete Clarke hands over the check to Peter Finnis. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210810-164903001

Peter Finnis from the Volunteers Network said, “This is a fantastic example of a community working in partnership.

“Our relationship with the local policing team is so valuable and, thanks to the efforts of PC Clarke in this matter, real strides can be made in targeting crime in order to provide the local community with the safety and security it deserves.

“We look forward to many more opportunities to work together for the betterment of all in the future.”

PC Clarke added, “We are delighted to be able to award the Volunteers Network with these funds, following a significant police operation which is targeting county lines drugs supply and associated violent crime.

“The funds awarded will help to support the local community with improved security features and go towards implementing a sustainable legacy for the area.”