Comic book store opens in The Beacon

A comic book store has opened its doors in The Beacon today (Saturday).

Scorch Comics was previously based in Grove Road, but it has now moved in to the shopping centre in Eastbourne town centre.

The business said on social media this morning, “We are OPEN IN THE BEACON RIGHT NOW! Get down for our birthday celebrations, and come have a gander at our new digs.”

Scorch is based next to Lush and opposite Wilko.

It describes itself as an independent, family-run pop culture retailer which focuses on presenting a personal curation of comic books, graphic novels, toys, games, apparel and collectibles.

Scorch joins a number of new retailers and food outlets which have opened in The Beacon in recent weeks, including Phase 8, Jamaica Blue, and The Bok Shop.

