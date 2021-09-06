Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210609-133010001

Colourful medieval festival near Hailsham shows off life in olden times

Sword battles, falconry and medieval craft demonstrations wowed the crowds at Michelham Priory last weekend (September 4 and 5).

By Julia Northcott
Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:39 pm

The festival, which celebrated life in the Middle Ages, also included living history camps, cookery and colourful historical dress.

Children were able to take part in a medieval trail across the Priory grounds, and even have a go at hobby horse jousting.

Sussex Newspapers photographer Jon Rigby went along on the Saturday and took these pictures of the day.

1. Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210609-132958001

Photo: JON RIGBY PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 9

Photo Sales

2. Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210609-133022001

Photo: JON RIGBY PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 9

Photo Sales

3. Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210609-133033001

Photo: JON RIGBY PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 9

Photo Sales

4. Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210609-133045001

Photo: JON RIGBY PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 9

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8