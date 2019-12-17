College in Eastbourne co-hosts global event

East Sussex College in Eastbourne co-hosted the annual Global College Network conference with Chichester College earlier this month.

The event saw delegates and student ambassadors from colleges in Taiwan, the UK, Spain, Japan, Finland and Holland, attend the conference and they had the chance to visit three historic towns in Chichester, Lewes, and Hastings.

East Sussex College co-hosted the annual Global College Network event

According to East Sussex College (ESC), the conference brings together a network of colleges from across the world to collaborate and share best practices and promote student and staff exchange experiences.

Mark Allen, international director at ESC, said, “It has been a pleasure to welcome our guests from the Global College Network.

“We’ve been able to share lots of great ideas, discuss some key topics, and set up several opportunities to work together in the future.

“We really enjoyed getting to know our international colleagues and had a great time giving them a real flavour of Sussex. We look forward to next year’s conference in Nagasaki, Japan.”

A college spokesperson said that during the visit the student ambassadors took part in seminars and talks, and also visited the Cafe Nineteen restaurant at Chichester College to enjoy a Christmas lunch.

The spokesperson said, “Students also set up camp in the great outdoors, building wooden structures, putting up tents, and enjoying a spot of lunch around the campfire. They then took on a ‘bushtucker’ trial which featured blended crickets and sardine smoothies.

“The delegates visited the Station Plaza campus at East Sussex College in Hastings for a tour of the impressive building, and also experienced a college open event at the ESC Lewes campus.”

On the final day, ESC Lewes student president Mia Penfold rounded off the conference by leading a discussion on democracy, according to the spokesperson.

