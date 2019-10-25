Climbing wall date changed after high winds forecast

A climbing wall towering at seven and a half metres (24.6 feet) is coming to Eastbourne this half term on Sunday and Monday (October 27 and 28) and will cost £3 for two turns.

The Waterfront at Sovereign Harbour will play host to an outdoor climbing wall. There are multiple routes to the peak and this exhilarating activity is great for all ages and abilities.

The climbing wall was due to be a weekend activity but the date changed due to a weather forecast of high winds.

The activity is suitable for the whole family – all climbing equipment is provided on the day and visitors are just asked to wear sensible footwear.

The wall will be open from 10.30am to 4pm daily, at a cost of £3 for two turns.

This forms part of The Waterfront 2019 events programme. Sovereign Harbour Marina events programme will continue right through until December.

Sovereign Shines (December 13)

Now in its fourth year, Sovereign Shines 2019 marks the beginning of the Christmas festivities at Sovereign Harbour and organisers want to light up the harbour with bigger and better light displays on boats and houses. With fantastic prizes to be won including a lift, high pressure wash and launch, Sunday lunch for two at Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club and other dining out experiences, go overboard on your Christmas lights and help raise much needed funds for the local RNLI lifeboat.