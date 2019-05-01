Classic cars, bikes and buses on display in Eastbourne for Magnificent Motors festival this bank holiday weekend

Eastbourne’s free motoring festival, Magnificent Motors returns to the Western Lawns this weekend for a fun-fuelled vehicle extravaganza with more than 600 vintage cars, bikes and buses on display.

Each morning the festival begins at 10am with the Parade of Motors with the cavalcade starting at the Fort Fun car park and finishing at the Western Lawns. With plenty of great vantage points along the route, motoring enthusiasts will have a great view of magnificent motors as they process along the seafront.

There will be a wide variety of vehicles on display at this year’s show, from pre-war classics including a 1933 Rolls Royce 20/25 and 1934 Lagonda Rapier right the way through to a 2018 Caterham 310 and Aston Martin DB9. Visitors will have the chance to take a look under the bonnets and chat to the owners too.

The festival will also include a number of classic car clubs too including the Austin 7 Owners Club, Maestro & Montego Owners Club and the Lone Star American Car Club.

This year, there will also be a brand new area dedicated to the Cars of the Future where motor dealerships and electric car club Sussex EV’s will be displaying a variety of electric and hybrid vehicles and will be on hand to advise visitors about how to make the switch to alternative fuel technologies.

Show sponsor A-Plan Insurance will be bringing a US SWAT van along to the show and will be on hand with the chance to win the ultimate kids 12v ride on Ferrari, featuring mp3 connection, lights, pedals and with parental controls.

Phil Evans, director of tourism and enterprise at Eastbourne Borough Council. said. “Magnificent Motors kicks off the summer events season here on the Sunshine Coast and is a great way to spend the Bank Holiday weekend.

“There are plenty of things to see and do, from admiring hundreds of classic vehicles, browsing the seafront market and enjoying the live musical entertainment. It’s a magnificent day out for all the family.”

Visitors can snap their favourite cars at the show and share these on the Magnificent Motors Facebook and Instagram pages using the hashtag #StarCarMotors for the chance to win four pairs of tickets to the Beer and Cider by the Sea festival which takes place on May 24 to 26.

Vehicle owners are also being encouraged to get into the vintage spirit of the weekend and come dressed in the era of their car, bus or bike.

There will be plenty of family fun activities to enjoy throughout the festival including fairground attractions, vintage bus rides plus a visit from the Harvey’s Dray on Sunday.

There will also be a variety of musical acts performing on the entertainment stage providing the soundtrack to the vintage weekend.

Music starts at 11.15am each day and continues through to the close of the festival at 5pm.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the day, including locally brewed beers from Harvey’s Hop Bar. Or sample the foodie delights from the UK and further afield at the bustling seafront market, open from 9am each day, along the promenade from the pier to the bandstand.

Magnificent Motors takes place on the Western Lawns May 4 to 5, from 11am to 5pm each day, plus the Parade of Motors from 10am each day. Entry is free.

Please visit www.magnificentmotors.co.uk for more information.