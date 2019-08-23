Citizens Advice celebrates 80 years of helping communities

Staff and volunteers at Citizens Advice Eastbourne will be celebrating the charity’s 80th anniversary next month.

The Citizens Advice Service has been providing free, independent advice on a wide range of issues for eight decades and has gone from strength to strength in that time.

The charity was founded on September 4, 1939 - the day after World War II was declared.

Since then, the service has become a trusted household name.

From humble beginnings providing advice about child evacuation from horse boxes, it is now offering web chats.

Last year it helped 2.7 million people across England and Wales in person, by phone, email or web chat.

Citizens Advice Eastbourne, itself was established in 1963 and for more than 55 years has been providing free advice and information to the town’s residents.

Last year Citizens Advice Eastbourne gave advice and information on more than 11,000 problems, helping more than 3,200 individual clients.

Alan Bruzon, chief officer of Citizens Advice Eastbourne, said: “When Citizens Advice first started it was offering advice from town halls, libraries, private homes and even horse boxes on things like lost ration books and evacuations, issues, which are firmly in the past now.

“However, some of the issues people faced 80 years ago are still relevant today, such as debt and housing. Other problems such as navigating the benefits system or employment rights are more modern challenges.

“Our advice changes lives because we are constantly adapting to the challenges people face, from broadband bills to Universal Credit. Whatever the problem, our amazing staff and volunteers do all they can to help people find their way forward.”