Circus is coming to Eastbourne’s Prince’s Park soon

Continental Circus Berlin is coming to Eastbourne this summer and is promising to be a hit with all the family.

The climate-controlled big top will arrive at its Prince’s Park site, for six days of performances, on August 1.

Here are the all important show times if you want to plan a visit:

Thursday August 1 - 7pm

Friday August 2 - 3pm and 7.45pm

Saturday August 3 - 3pm and 6pm

Sunday August 4 - 2pm and 5pm

Monday August 5 - 3pm and 7.45pm

Tuesday August 6 - noon and 3pm

A spokesperson form Continental Circus Berlin said, “In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and has a virtual reality, being pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created - the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air.

“Feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the circus-goers literally can not believe their eyes.”

The audience will be treated to high wire walkers, jugglers, a clown, a laser show and motorbike stunts including a globe of death.

There are deals to be had on tickets and the chance to win a free family ticket in tomorrow’s Eastbourne Herald (July 26). Don’t forget to pick up a copy.