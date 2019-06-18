Children’s man-made sandy beach is in Eastbourne for the summer

The man-made sandy beach has opened at Sovereign Harbour

It is situated opposite the Four Season restaurant, looking out to the water. It includes deckchairs, buckets, spades and other children’s toys.

Readers showed some concern about cleanliness issues and these have been addressed by the team at Premier Marinas.

A spokesperson said, “Each evening it will be covered with tarpaulin – hopefully taking away the concern of cats or dogs doing their business in it when unoccupied.”There will be a site manager in the vicinity throughout the day and signs will urge people to call the marina reception if they spot any problems at the beach area.

The man-made beach is free to use and open from 10am to 5pm each day throughout the summer. It will be closed if there is wet weather.