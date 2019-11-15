Children’s counselling charity has new home in Shinewater and is calling on the local community to donate toys

A charity providing counselling and parent support services has moved to a new home in Shinewater and appealing for toy donations.

Local charity Fegans has relocated to new offices at 97-99 Milfoil Drive.

The new facility next to The Lighthouse Medical Practice and comprises two permanent therapy rooms and a welcoming waiting area.

The move to Shinewater means the charity’s professionally-trained counsellors can see more children and shorten waiting times.

It has also recently recruited a team of specialist parenting support workers to reach more families in the community.

Maggie Phillips, East Sussex area manager for Fegans, said, “Our lovely new home in Shinewater will enable us to expand and improve on the support we can provide for the local community.

“We are excited to be supported by the GP surgery next door who are already promoting our services to their patients.

“The comfort we can now offer to our clients is at a standard they deserve, and the surroundings will hopefully make for yet more successful outcomes.”

Having settled into its new home, Fegans is now asking the community for donations of toys and craft materials which its counsellors can use in their daily play therapy sessions with children.

The charity has listed a number of items and are calling on the local community to help.

Items which would be helpful include sets of play people for its dolls house, model animals and figures to create scenes in its sand tray, a set of Russian Dolls that fit inside of each other, board games, play dough, emotions cards and collage and craft materials.

Maggie, who is also a counsellor, said the items really help the children.

She told the Herald, “All kinds of creative work give a child a form of expressing their emotions and working through their feelings, especially if they have difficulty putting it into words.”

If you have items that you would like to donate please contact Maggie and her team on 01323 671486.

n Fegans is a 149-year-old Christian charity that has continually delivered care to children and families according to the needs of each succeeding generation.

Today, it counsels children and provide parent support, intervention and training.

Combining these disciplines gives Fegans the opportunity to work with families holistically..

To find out more about the charity and the work it does with local families visit the website at www.fegans.org.uk