‘Cheeky chappie’ at Eastbourne Asda has cerebral palsy but his friendly nature means customers queue for his till

Supermarket checkout assistant Tom Hines has cerebral palsy but his friendly helpful service has made him popular with customers and colleagues alike.

Many Asda customers make a beeline for his till for his friendly and helpful service.

Tom has worked at the Sovereign Harbour store for 11 years.

Regular shopper William Robertson, who’s 62, is one of the customers who loves the great service Tom provides.

He said, “I’m a great believer that if somebody is kind, helpful and gives amazing service, they should be recognised – and this applies to Tom 100 per cent.

“He’s very lively, outgoing and is a real character. You never forget Tom once you’ve been served by him.

“I’m aware he has cerebral palsy, and I think that considering this he does brilliantly.”

Terence Sergeant, 79, visits the store every week and said, “If Tom is in the store, my wife and I make a beeline for his till because he’s so amiable, pleasant and friendly”.

The store’s community champion Athena Putland said, “Tom has regular customers who will go out of their way to see him and will join the queue at his checkout just to be served by him.

“He’s really cheerful and helpful and is a real cheeky chappie with a great sense of humour.

“He always gets involved in any charity events in store too and enjoys getting dressed up for these events! We’re all really proud of him.”

Tom is very confident and as time has gone on he has been given him more responsibility at Asda which he’s responded really well to.