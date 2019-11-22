Chatting benches will make Eastbourne friendly and combat loneliness

Anyone hoping to make new friends will be in luck if this Eastbourne woman gets her chatting benches up and running around the town.

Sandy Boyce-Sharpe, pictured in Hampden Park, wants to place signs on some benches around the town to help combat loneliness and encourage people to sit and chat.

She said: “The plan is that a sign will be put on various benches around the seafront, town, parks and gardens and will say ‘sit here if you don’t mind someone stopping to say hello’.

“This initiative is to make it easy for new people to town, shy people, those wanting to meet new friends or the lonely to just sit and have a chat with strangers for as long as they like.

“The police think it is such a good idea they are going to ask their PCSOs to keep an eye out for anyone needing someone to talk to at a chatting bench.”

Sandy launched the idea through Facebook and Twitter this week and the support from local residents was so overwhelming in the first 48 hours that she has written to the council to ask if she could put a poster on some of the benches in and around town.

She is looking for helpers and for people to adopt a bench near them to look after.

If you want to be a Friend of the Chatting Benches or sponsor some printing or promotion email chattingbenches@gmail.com.