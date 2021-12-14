Charity event organised after Eastbourne family man is diagnosed with terminal cancer

An event has been organised to raise money for charity after an Eastbourne family man was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

In May, Terry Saunders, who lives in Old Town, was diagnosed with mesothelioma – a tumour that forms in the lungs due to inhaled asbestos fibres.

Since his diagnosis, Mr Saunders has been receiving help from HASAG, an asbestos disease support charity.

Terry Saunders with his wife Jennifer SUS-211214-115910001

Mr Saunders, 77, said, “HASAG has been more than helpful. They have been absolutely helpful. They sort everything out for you.”

The father-of-two said he contacted HASAG following his diagnosis and within a week someone came to see him.

Mr Saunders, who has been described as a family man with a wicked sense of humour, said, “They are absolutely brilliant.

“They went through everything. She had all the forms with her.

Matthew Jones with his grandparents Jennifer and Terry Saunders SUS-211214-115850001

“She found every one of those forms and all I had to do was sign them.

“We are very pleased with all the help we have got.”

Due to the support his grandfather has received, Matthew Jones and fiancé Ellemay Francis decided to raise money for HASAG with a Just Giving page and bingo night.

Mr Jones said, “They have been really helpful because once he was diagnosed we did not realise we can claim for this form of cancer.

Terry Saunders SUS-211214-115835001

“They did all of the forms for him to get financial support.

“From their perspective, they set up the charity because their dad died from the same type of cancer – so they know what we are going through.”

The bingo night will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 and will run from 7pm–9pm at St Mary’s Church hall, Hampden Park, BN22 9PP.

Entry will cost £5 and tickets will go on sale on January 3.

Mark Jones with his mother and father-in-law Jennifer and Terry Saunders SUS-211214-120121001

Mr Jones has urged residents to share their event page on social media and to donate to HASAG.

The couple wrote on their Just Giving page, “We understand it is very close to Christmas but if you could find it in your hearts to donate as little as a penny this will go a very long way and will mean so much to those that are involved.”