Charity assisting released prisoners in Sussex presented with Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service
Sussex Pathways, a charity which assists released prisoners to integrate into society, was presented with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the MBE for the charity sector yesterday (Thursday August 12).
Presenting the award at St George’s Church in Kemptown, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Sir Peter Field said that of all the nominations for the award he could not think of a more worthy winner.
Receiving the award, trustee chair Margaret Carey, from Hurstpierpoint, said that all the volunteers, staff and trustees were immensely proud of their successful work to reduce re-offending but this Award made them even prouder.
The majority of Sussex Pathways’ work involves the re-settlement, by a trained volunteer force, of men released back into Sussex from Lewes and other prisons.
Hannah Lane, the governor at HMP Lewes, said: “You have no idea how many lives you change with your work, not only the 100 men per year but also their families and friends and all those who are spared further offending.”
Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner since 2012 and a leading long-term supporter of the charity said: “When the ring-fenced money for this work was stopped I went on finding the budget to support the magnificent work of Pathways. I’m passionate about Restorative Justice.”