Charity asks for help to make Eastbourne more ‘dementia-friendly’

The Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance (EDAA) has launched the Eastbourne Dementia Inclusive Community Charter which aims to make Eastbourne and the surrounding area a place where people living with dementia and their family, friends and carers can live their lives.

Businesses in the town will be asked to sign up for the scheme and pledge to help improve conditions for those suffering from the illness.

The charity is asking businesses and other organisations to become more responsive to the needs of the dementia community.

The charter scheme will seek to raise awareness of dementia issues at the same time as enabling those affected by the condition to have a say in how services are run and where new ones are required.

Jennifer Twist, chief executive officer at Care for the Carers, said, “Dementia can be scary, challenging, devastating and isolating, no one should be alone in tackling it.

“It is so important that we all work together to make a real difference.

“By raising awareness, increasing understanding and providing effective support we can build a dementia friendly community.

“Carers for the Carers welcomes the opportunity to be a part of the Eastbourne Dementia Inclusive Community Charter and making positive change happen.”

The new charter is also being backed by Suzanne Procter, principal at Dementia Support East Sussex.

She said, “As we all know, the numbers are increasing so the more informed we are the better we will be at dealing with it.

“Being able to discuss and support each other in the partnership will be vital in helping all those in our community living with this cruel condition.”

Stephen Lloyd, EDAA Trustee and former MP for Eastbourne said, “Dementia and its impact across families affects thousands of people throughout Eastbourne and its surrounds.

“They and their families shop, use local services and spend money in Eastbourne, so I believe it is crucial for retail and service providers to learn how best to serve those affected.