Charities moving from Eastbourne Brightview base

Community groups and mental health services will be moving from 6 Saffrons Road as the building is ‘not conducive’ to services, charity Southdowns has confirmed.

Number 6, known as Brightview when under previous provider Sussex Oakleaf, is owned by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Southdown has said that all services it provides at the Eastbourne Wellbeing Centre will be moving to the more open plan ground floor of the 3VA volunteer hub next door at number 8 which was more suited to the organisations’ needs.

Southdown director Nahar Choudhury said the move had always been the intention of the charity, which took over from Sussex Oakleaf, and there were issues with the fabric of the building.

She said: “Whether we will go back, it’s unlikely.

“We’re not leaving because of the works, we’re leaving because the state of the building is not conducive for our services.”

Two other groups that operate at number 6, the Eastbourne Survivors group for those who have suffered sexual abuse, and a bipolar support group, have also been offered space at 3VA along with Southdown.

Southdown offers a range of activities on a rolling programme at 6 Saffrons Road, including social drop-ins, wellbeing activities, creative writing workshops, arts and crafts activities and other activities to support mental health.