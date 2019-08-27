Celebration of Land and Sea at Sovereign Harbour: See our photos

Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club threw its annual Celebration of Land and Sea over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On land visitors were treated to vehicular displays from more than 18 local car dealerships, a wealth of entertainment, exhibitions, and local brewer Harveys of Lewes was on site with its classic dray vehicles and beautiful shire horses. And at sea there was a racing fun day, where the club teamed up with Buzz Active for children’s and adults dinghy experiences, and a range of impressive yachts were on display. Guests were encouraged to donate to the RNLI charity. Photos by Jon Rigby.

Sovereign Harbour celebration of Land and Sea (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Sovereign Harbour celebration of Land and Sea (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Sovereign Harbour celebration of Land and Sea (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Sovereign Harbour celebration of Land and Sea (Photo by Jon Rigby)

