Celebrate the memory of a loved one in Eastbourne this Christmas

For the last 24 years the Rotary clubs of Eastbourne have worked together to bring the town a Tree of Light outside The Congress Theatre, giving people an opportunity to pay tribute to someone who is no longer with them at Christmas time.

The project not only raises funds for local charities but gives a chance for the community to come together in a positive environment, with music and poems and a chance to tie a ribbon to the tree to remember those who are no longer with us.

There will be music from The Salvation Army and The Rattonians, and Eastbourne’s MP Caroline Ansell and mayor Pat Rodohan are to be in attendance.

The project has raised more than £120,000 over the years and supported many worthy charities, including St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Children With Cancer, the Samaritans, CRUSE bereavement charity and Cancer Research.

Last year, the event raised £8,000 for local causes.

Local businesses get involved each year by supporting the project through sponsorship and contributing to the costs.

Hundreds of visitors come to the dedication service each year to tie their white ribbons.

Last year, the event had to be a virtual one due to the pandemic but this year the ceremony is back at the Congress Theatre on Sunday, December 5 at 4pm, welcoming those who would like to tie a ribbon and hear the service.

Dedications can be made on the day or by completing a form or online through the website at here

There is also a Facebook page giving more information – Eastbourne Tree Of Light.