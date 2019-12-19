Care home residents in East Dean enjoy a cuddle with baby visitors

Mini reindeers and pint-sized puddings brought Christmas cheer to residents at a care home when they had a visit from a baby group.

The visit to Beechwood Grove on East Dean Road by the babies and parents from Tots Play was the first time in many years that some of the residents had a chance to play with small children.

The inter-generational session brought back comforting memories of the residents’ own families as they enjoyed music and songs with the babies who ranged in age from five to eleven months old.

Research shows activities shared by both young and the elderly have positive effects for older people in residential care, giving them a sense of purpose and improving self-esteem.

Cath Adams from the home said: “The session was a huge success.

“Older people don’t always have very small babies in their lives; the children they see are often quite a bit more grown up. Yet the company of tiny ones can be very calming.”

Gemma Henson, Tots Play owner, described it as ‘heartwarming and rewarding’ and said: “Coming here has been a lovely experience. It’s been wonderful to see how the residents have reacted to the children, and the music and songs really brought them together.“