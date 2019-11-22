Cardiac patients at Eastbourne DGH who help with rehabilitation have been recognised

Ex-cardiac patients who volunteer to help other patients rehabilitate following a heart attack or heart procedure have been recognised for their support to cardiac rehabilitation.

Nine volunteers with over 45 years of cardiac rehabilitation experience between them were presented with certificates by the nursing team to mark their invaluable contribution to the cardiac rehabilitation at Eastbourne DGH.

Amy Pennells, acting cardiac rehabilitation sister, said, “The Eastbourne cardiac rehabilitation volunteers are quite simply amazing.

“They are pivotal to the service we run because they have all been through the service themselves so are well aware of the benefits the exercise programme not only to patient’s physical health but also their mental wellbeing.

“They provide a great deal of reassurance, support and are able to empathise specifically with the patients we see. We would be unable to run this programme without them.

“We cannot thank them enough for their hard work and time they dedicate to the service.

“In particular we wish for them to know how highly valued and appreciated they are. Special thanks went to Richard Ayres who received his ten year service award for his dedication to cardiac rehabilitation over the years.”

The cardiac rehabilitation team run an outpatient service for those that have experienced a heart attack, heart condition or have undergone a heart procedure.