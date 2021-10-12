Car collides with lamppost in Eastbourne
A car has collided with a lamppost by a roundabout in Eastbourne.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:20 am
A car has collided with a lamppost by a roundabout in Eastbourne.
The incident happened on Friday, October 8 at around 9.15pm, according to an eye-witness.
An eye-witness said the collision happened by the roundabout near the Sovereign Centre in Royal Parade before emergency services attended the scene.
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.