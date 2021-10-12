Car collides with lamppost in Eastbourne

A car has collided with a lamppost by a roundabout in Eastbourne.

The incident happened on Friday, October 8 at around 9.15pm, according to an eye-witness.

An eye-witness said the collision happened by the roundabout near the Sovereign Centre in Royal Parade before emergency services attended the scene.

The car by the lamppost in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211210-100028001

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

The car by the lamppost in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211210-093247001

The car by the lamppost in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211210-093354001