Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life event to take place in Eastbourne

The charity’s events are scheduled to take place at six locations this summer. Money raised at Race for Life will go towards funding scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Sussex said, “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting more active. By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life series will return to Eastbourne in 2022 as well as five other places in Sussex.? SUS-220601-105832001

“Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For some, it’s a jog. Others may want to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what’s for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life in Sussex will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against COVID-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events. Anyone who signs up in January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL22J50.

Lynn added, “We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe. If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

Every year around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime, according to the charity.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said, “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”

Confirmed Race for Life events take place at:

Brighton: Stanmer Park - 2 and 3 July, 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.

Worthing: Steyne Gardens – 19 June, 3k and 5k.

Eastbourne: Sports Park – 19 June, 3k and 5k.

Hastings: Alexandra Park – 12 June, 3k, 5k, 10k.

Horsham: Horsham Park – 19 June 3k, 5k.