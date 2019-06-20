Can you help Eastbourne pair enjoy a theatre date after letter went missing?

An invitation for a theatre date has been lost in Hampden Park and a local resident is trying to reunite the pair and has sorted them out a free trip to a show at the Hippodrome.

The letter was found by Peter Lutterer in Lindfield Road on Father’s Day last week.

Peter said, “On Sunday June 16, an envelope containing a letter from Ken to Lorraine together with an Eastbourne Theatres brochure was found on the pavement outside my house.

“Ken invited Lorraine to pick a show and gave her the money to buy the tickets. I put up a sign in my front garden inviting Ken to retrieve his envelope.”

Peter’s neighbour works at the Hippodrome in Eastbourne and has offered two free tickets to a show if Lorraine can be persuaded go to the theatre with Ken.

The original letter, brochure and money is now held by Eastbourne Police at 1 Grove Road.

Peter contacted the Herald and said, “Please help Ken take Lorraine out on a date.”