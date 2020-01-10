Can you help? Eastbourne Evacuees are looking for a free space to meet

A local group, Eastbourne Evacuees, is looking for a meeting place and appealing to the community to help.

The group has around twenty members all in their mid to late 80s and all having been evacuated during the war.

Vera Tyler, who helps to organise the group, said, “Our problem is that the rent for the current room has been increased to £40 for a two hour session (it has been £25).

“Our numbers are dwindling and the money becomes more difficult to afford. I’m not pleading poverty, just being practical.

“Problems arise when we look at venues outside Eastbourne due to mobility issues and the need to be on a bus route with little or no walking involved.”

They are looking for a venue once a month on a Thursday from 10am till noon. Mrs Tyler says she is hoping someone can accommodate a group of ‘aging ex-evacuees’.

Email vat@gmx.co.uk.