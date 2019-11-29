Can you help Eastbourne bikers deliver toys to poorly children in time for Christmas?

The Eastbourne Motorcycle Rideouts group will take part in their annual toy run to Eastbourne DGH and The Conquest in Hastings.

The bikers will get the tinsel out and don fancy dress as they get ready to deliver presents to the children in hospital.

The annual ride is free to join to all and toys and donations to East Sussex Foster Care Association are welcomed.

They will meet at The Boathouse car park in Princes Park, opposite Fort Fun, on December 15 from 10am, ready to leave at 11am for the short run to the Eastbourne DGH for the first drop off.

From there they will head to the Hastings Conquest children’s ward. They hope to arrive and finish their mission by 2pm.

Numbers in Eastbourne are limited but Hastings normally allow all the biker in with the gifts.

Toy donations for children are welcome and the bikers are also collecting for East Sussex Foster Care Association. Last year the bikers helped to send foster families to see a pantomime.

Anyone donating toys is asked to leave all gifts unwrapped.

There are some volunteers helping the bikers by transporting the presents in their car.

There are a number of ways to help.

Anyone who would like help with transporting gifts is asked to get in touch.

Search for EBMR Toy Run 2019 on Facebook to find out more and get involved.