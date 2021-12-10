Campaign launched to save Polegate horse sanctuary ‘on a knife edge’

Little Bramley has been self-funded since it was set up in 2005.

Made up of 26 horses, the sanctuary put out a plea to the public to help it find a new location.

Little Bramley Horse Sanctuary. Zoe McQuade and Pat Evans with 15 year old 'Snuggles' (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211012-110348001

Now months on, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the sanctuary find a long term solution.

The page says, “We are desperately trying to find a long term solution to be able to keep up the work we provide to continue taking on horses and ponies that can either no longer be looked after or are no longer wanted.

“The animals here provide a lifeline to many people who cannot afford to own a horse, struggle with mental health or have disabilities which means they cannot keep there own.”

The page says ‘Little Bramley really is on a knife edge’.

Speaking at the time of the eviction, co-founder Pat Evans said, “We have lots of children with disabilities who enjoy coming and we have people who come and help. People say what a happy place this is and the horses are so happy. We help any horse or any person.”

Co-founder Zoe McQuade said, “If there is anybody out there looking who is not using their land, we are willing to pay.”

The funding page says, “Pat and Zoe have put every penny they’ve earnt into loving and rescuing our beautiful horses.

“Let’s say heartbroken is an understatement.”