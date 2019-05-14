Calling former Ratton School pupils: Have you celebrated career success? Join Joe Townsend in inspiring the next generation

Former Ratton School students are being asked to go back to the classroom to inspire current students to career confidence and academic success.

The students past and present from Ratton School in Park Avenue have joined a programme run by the national education charity Future First which helps state schools and colleges develop ‘old school tie’ networks allowing them to harness the talents and experience of alumni to support the current generation.

The school is holding a coffee morning for alumni who have signed up to support today’s students at the school on June 10 at 9.30am. The former students will volunteer at assemblies and workshops designed to motivate young people and broaden their jobs horizons so they are more likely to be able to achieve a career of their choice regardless of their background.

Ratton School’s alumni include Joe Townsend, who competed as part of Team GB at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, and who returned to present prizes at an awards evening. Joe left the school in 2004 and joined the Royal Marines. He lost both legs after standing on an Improvised Explosive Device in 2008.

Ratton School is one of a thousand state secondary schools and colleges across Britain to work with Future First. Future First’s vision is that every state school or college should be supported by a thriving, engaged alumni community that helps it to do more for its students. More than 240,000 former students nationwide have already signed up to stay connected with their old school. They’re motivating young people as career and education role models, mentors, work experience providers, governors and fundraisers.

Ratton School wants to contact former students in established careers and recent leavers in further education, alumni who live nearby and those who have moved away.

Janine Peters, assistant headteacher for careers, information, advice and guidance, said, “We signed up to Future First’s scheme straightaway.

“A network of past pupils with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden current pupils’ jobs horizons and equip them for the world of work.”

Matt Lent, chief executive officer of Future First, said, “Students cannot be what they cannot see. It is vital to open their eyes to opportunities beyond their own world and show them the range of jobs available.

“Alumni help schools do this by acting as relatable positive role models.

“If a student sees someone who has the same background has gone on to achieve success, they are far more likely to think they can too.”

Janine Peters is waiting to hear from former students on jpeters@ratton.co.uk. Former students can also register with Future First by clicking here.