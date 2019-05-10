Calling all foodies and gin fans: A pop-up artisan food market is coming to Eastbourne

An artisan food market is coming to Sovereign Harbour this weekend (May 11 to 12)

The pop up artisan food market promises to celebrate everything that’s great about British food,

The Waterfront food market is a collaboration between The Waterfront and Sussex food producers.

There will be everything from cheeses, pies, cured meats, jams and chutneys, cakes and pastries, artisan gin, beer and spices.

Food stalls will also be selling authentic fish dishes and Thai and Indian cuisine.

The event is a must for foodies and will be open from 9am to 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday.