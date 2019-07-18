Cake and bubbly for Hailsham man’s 100th birthday celebrations

Hailsham man and Probus Club member Jack Ansell has celebrated his 100th birthday with cake and a glass of bubbly.

Hailsham Probus Group marked the occasion with Mr Ansell last week.

Jack was born in London on the July 15 1919 and started his working life in the Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace before the outbreak of the Second World War. His father served in the First World War and Jack followed in his footsteps by joining the Royal Corps of Signals in November 1939.

While serving in Greece in 1941 Jack was captured and spent four years as a prisoner of war in Yugoslavia and Austria.

Post war Jack served in the Home Office and the Department of Health before he retired in 1979.

Jack is one of the original members of Hailsham Probus Club. He joined in Sept 1988 and is still a regular attendee of the club more than 30 years later.

All members of Hailsham Probus Club wished Jack a very happy birthday and look forward to his continued friendship as a member of the club for years to come.

Hailsham Probus Club is a group for retired professional and business men.

Meetings are held at the Hailsham Club on the second Monday morning in every month with guest speakers talking on a wide range of subjects.

For further information please contact the club secretary, David Calvert, on calvert249@aol.com.