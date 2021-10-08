Burglary at Eastbourne hotel

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “This occurred at a hotel address on the Seafront, in which it was reported personal items had been taken from a residents’ room.

“Local officers and the hotel are viewing CCTV for any lines of enquiry.”

Members of the public are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.

Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

Police said there are a number of steps residents can take to property their property, including installing alarm systems and CCTV cameras.