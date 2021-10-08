Burglary at Eastbourne hotel
A hotel room in Eastbourne has been burgled, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “This occurred at a hotel address on the Seafront, in which it was reported personal items had been taken from a residents’ room.
“Local officers and the hotel are viewing CCTV for any lines of enquiry.”
Members of the public are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.
Police said there are a number of steps residents can take to property their property, including installing alarm systems and CCTV cameras.
The spokesperson added, “If you have been the victim of a burglary, please report it online, or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency/burglary in action.”