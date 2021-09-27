Britain’s Got Talent-winning magician is ‘super excited’ to be visiting Eastbourne

The first, and only, magician to win Britain’s Got Talent said he is ‘super excited’ to be visiting Eastbourne for a show.

Richard Jones, who won the show in 2016, said he has been told Eastbourne is ‘the friendliest place in the UK’.

The magician, who currently serves in the army, is performing at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on October 22 for the first time.

Prince William with Richard Jones. Picture from Champions UK PLC SUS-210927-090806001

When talking about the theatre, Mr Jones said, “I have seen it online, it looks like an amazing venue. I see there are some great acts.”

Mr Jones said he visited Eastbourne as a child but is looking forward to returning.

He said, “I am going to try and make a few days out of it so I can actually have a look while I am there.

“I have kind of got memories of going with my parents but I probably would have been seven or eight.”

Richard Jones currently serves in the army. Picture from Champions UK PLC SUS-210927-090816001

Mr Jones was due to perform in Eastbourne in April 2020 but the show was postponed due to lockdown.

He said, “It will be really exciting when I finally get on stage.

“In all honesty, the show has changed quite a lot.

“There are a few skills that I have learned through lockdown.”

The magician was known for his jaw-dropping performances on national TV in which he would interact with the judges.

When talking about his Eastbourne show, Mr Jones said, “It will be interactive. Every single person in there will be involved in some way.

“I like magic that uses real objects that people bring to the show.”

Mr Jones, who is from Essex, said he is encouraging people to come down for a ‘great night out’.

He said, “Anyone in Eastbourne that wants to have a great night and see the impossible, come down.