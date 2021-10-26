Brighton professor based in Eastbourne continues to lead British Paralympic Association

Nick Webborn SUS-211026-112059001

Professor Nick Webborn OBE was first elected to the position in 2017 when he was chosen by the membership of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). In his role as clinical professor of sport and exercise medicine at the University of Brighton, he has become one of UK’s leading sports medicine specialists as well as a world leading expert in the field of disability and Paralympic sports.

Over the years he has attended 11 Paralympic Games in various roles, including Tokyo 2020 this year as president where Great Britain came second in the medal table.

Professor Webborn is also a member of the International Paralympic Committee’s Medical Committee and a member of the UK Anti-Doping TUE Committee.

He said, “I am absolutely delighted and honoured to be appointed as chair for a second term to this great organisation. It has been a privilege to have served in this role over the last five years and to be involved in developing the BPA’s new strategic plan.