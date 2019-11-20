Breathing new life into Shinewater Park in the fight against loneliness

A new project to help breath life in to Eastbourne’s Shinewater Park has been unveiled with a series of events, activities and fun days out planned.

3VA, a community volunteering service, aims to turn the area into a thriving, inclusive community centre as part of its work to help combat loneliness and bring people together.

Kick-starting its new programme will be a Family Christmas Forest School Workshop in Shinewater Community Hall.

The workshop, which takes place on December 7 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, will see participants designing beautiful Christmas decorations inspired by the park’s wintery landscape.

Jo Wunsch, community development manager at 3VA, said: “Input from all members of the community with ideas on ways to bring people together is vital, so whether you like visiting the park, shared interest groups, learning new things, taking part in sports or community events and fun days, we’d love you to get in touch.”

3VA is working in tandem with the Co-op Foundation’s Space To Connect Programme, which has funded projects up and down the country.

The project, part of the government’s plans to combat loneliness, aims to help create, promote and sustain community spaces where they are most needed.

Jim Cooke, head of the Co-Op Foundation, said: “Shared spaces for people to meet and socialise are vital for tackling loneliness and helping communities work together to address local challenges.”

n 3va.org.uk