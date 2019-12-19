Breast cancer information point available at Eastbourne DGH, thanks to cancer charity

Breast cancer patients have access to a new range of resources and support at Eastbourne DGH with the installation of a free, information point.

The information point, situated in the Eastbourne radiotherapy unit, will give patients free access to award winning publications about breast health and breast cancer.

The literature covers topics like breast pain, understanding pathology results, supporting a partner after a diagnosis and information on free support services.

It was funded, in part, by players of the Postcode Lottery, who, by taking part in the monthly draw, helped fund Breast Cancer Now, the cancer charity behind the information point.

The charity hopes the new resource will help support patients at one of the most vulnerable points in their lives.

Dee Ellis, project coordinator at Breast Cancer Now, said: “When people are referred to hospital with a possible breast symptom or receive a diagnosis of breast cancer it can be overwhelming and there is a lot to take in.

“People can feel lost and not sure where to turn when they get home.

“It’s truly fantastic that the support given by players of People’s Postcode Lottery has meant that Breast Cancer Now can provide vital information to even more people when they need it the most.”

The charity helps fund, promote and proliferate Breast Cancer research.

They hope that, by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live, be well supported and be well.

For the time being, however, they are working to make sure those living with cancer are as well supported as possible and receiving the best quality treatment.

Alongside publishing the kind of literature patients will be able to find at the Information Point in Eastbourne DGH, they also run a free helpline on 0808 800 6000.

The helpline means patients can get access to information and support they might desperately need.

They also help actively fund breast cancer research, working with 340 researchers and, to date, investing £230 million into breast cancer research to help prevent cases and save lives.