Brave eight-year-old from Eastbourne cut off 21 inches of her blonde hair to help young cancer sufferers

An eight-year-old girl whose enviable blonde locks resembled Rapunzel’s, has cut off 21 inches of hair to donate to The Princess Trust.

Brave Jessica Davie, a pupil at Pevensey and Westham School, had never had her hair cut.

Nicola Davie, her proud mum, said, “She had never had her hair cut from birth so it was a big deal. For her and for me!

“She had been thinking about it for some time because she does a lot of swimming and it was getting a bit difficult to maintain. However, she had changed her mind a few times.

“So we decided we would do it for charity and make it special.”

So last weekend (April 20), Jessica went to Bliss Hair Salon in Seaside and had her long locks cut off.

Nicola added, “She was a little bit nervous on the morning but did brilliantly.”

Her hair was longer than they realised and when they measured what had been cut off they were surprised that 21 inches would be donated to The Princess Trust for a real hair wig for another child.

Young Jessica said, “I would really like to have my hair cut as it’s very long now and I do a lot of swimming.

“Mummy and daddy have told me about the Princess Trust and I really want to give my hair to help another child.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24 that have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The Trust relies solely on the efforts of enthusiastic community fundraisers and receive no formal funding. In addition to donating her hair, Jessica has also been sponsored.

Jessica set herself a target to try and raise £250 for the charity and to date has managed to raise £500.

Her brother James said, “She is extremely thankful to everyone who has donated so far and is now hoping she can raise as much money as possible.

“We would like to say and massive wells done, you make us all so very proud and we love you so very much.”

There is still time to sponsor Jessica by giving directly to the charity.

Find out more and donate online by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jess-davie.